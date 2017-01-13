Mr Harrison Kofi Belley, a Governance Research Fellow in Ho, has described President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the “luckiest” President in Ghana in the Fourth Republic.

Ho, Jan. 13, GNA - Mr Harrison Kofi Belley, a Governance Research Fellow in Ho, has described President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the “luckiest” President in Ghana in the Fourth Republic.

He said this was because President Akufo- Addo would have wide scope of consultation with three former Presidents and tap into their experiences to provide good leadership.

“Having a reservoir of experienced people such as three past presidents you can consult, Nana Addo should be able to make meaningful decisions for the country,” Mr Belley stated in an interview with the Ghana News Agency.

He also lauded President Akuffo-Addo’s ministerial appointments as experienced, saying nominees including Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, Minister designate for Finance and Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Minister designate for Education, with their ample experiences would deliver.

“These are people who are established in their areas of practice and I expect them to let it reflect in what is required of them from the President,” he said.

Mr Belley asked the ministries to support the appointees to implement government policies.

