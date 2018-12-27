news, story, article

By Samuel Akumatey, GNA



Akpafu Odomi, Dec. 27, GNA – Voter turnout in the referendum on the creation of the Oti Region was low at Akpafu-Odomi in the Hohoe Municipality.

All the two polling stations in the town visited by the Ghana News Agency had recorded single digit votes a few hours to close of polls.

At the Akpafu-Odomi Centre "A", only nine out of the 790 voters had voted as at about 1500 hours.

Things were not any better at the Centre "B".

Akpafu, Santrokofi, Likpe, and Lolobi traditional areas have protested their inclusion in the proposed Oti Region, with Akpafu declaring a strong stance against its inclusion.

Generally, turnout in the referendum was high with long snaking queues at many of the polling stations in the enclave.

Security was tight with police and military present at all the centres.

GNA