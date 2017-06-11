By Dominic Adoboli, GNA Ave-Dakpa (VR), June 11, GNA – The Akatsi North Constituency of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Volta Region, has marked the Party’s 25th anniversary with a durbar. They also honoured 196 polling agents for the 2016 general election at Ave-Dakpa. The agents received certificates of recognition for their duties during the elections and urged to keep fait

By Dominic Adoboli, GNA

Ave-Dakpa (VR), June 11, GNA – The Akatsi North Constituency of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Volta Region, has marked the Party’s 25th anniversary with a durbar.

They also honoured 196 polling agents for the 2016 general election at Ave-Dakpa.

The agents received certificates of recognition for their duties during the elections and urged to keep faith with the Party.

Mr James Gunu, former District Chief Executive (DCE) of the area who initiated the constituency celebration, entreated followers of NDC to maintain high hopes because the Party would not remain in opposition for long.

He said the ruling New Patriotic Party lacked the zeal to turn around the country's economic fortunes round through the highly needed infrastructural build-up, done by the NDC.

Mr Gunu said the NDC had done so much for the country in 25 years and asked the supporters to work harder into the future.

Mr Peter Nortsu-Kotoe, Member of Parliament (MP) for the area described the zonal branches of the Party as its engine room, and said the focus was now on strengthening them.

The MP asked the members to prepare for pending branch, constituency, regional, national and presidential candidates elections.

Dr Stephen Torkpo, a member of the Party called for an end to the blame games to re-mobilise and strengthen the Party for 2020.

GNA