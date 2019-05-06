news, story, article

By James Esuon, GNA

Swedru, May 6, GNA - The Agona West Constituency branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has unveiled a 45-seater Bus donated by Ekow Ewusi Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) for commercial venture.

Mr. Kwadwo Addo, Agona West Constituency Chairman of the party, handed over the bus to the constituency and polling station executives at Agona Swedru on behalf of Mr. Horace Ekow Ewusi, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the NGO and Central Regional First Vice Chairman of NPP.

He said the donation was based on the campaign promise he made to the Party in 2018 when he was contesting for his current position to create income generating venture for the 23 constituencies.

The donation therefore was in fulfilment of his promise to help every constituency to have an income generating activity to fund their activities rather than relying on national headquarters for financial support all the time.

According to Mr. Addo, a total of 104 cars including; buses were distributed to all constituencies with Agona West NPP receiving the 45-seater bus without paying any deposit.

He said the proceeds from the buses would be divided into three, 20 per cent for maintenance, 40 percent into party’s coffers, while 40 percent would be given to the Foundation to defray the cost of the bus.

Mr. Addo expressed appreciation to Mr. Ewusi for his support to the Party in the region and appealed to other executives to emulate him and promised to use the proceeds to fund activities of the Party in the constituency.

He called on the supporters to remain resolute and bury their political differences among the rank and file of the party to retain power in 2020 and urged Ghanaians to have faith in the President as he would not disappoint them, but will deliver all promises made to Ghanaians.

He also appealed to Ghanaians especially floating voters to ignore the propaganda of National Democratic Congress (NDC) since the party had nothing to offer the good people of Ghana.

Mr. Addo hinted that the government of NPP used two years, four months to clear the debts created by the NDC of its eight-year regime, adding that the huge debts inherited were almost paid.

He stated that the ban on employment imposed on government as a result of International Monterey Fund (IMF) conditionality was disbanded due to prudent economic management.

GNA