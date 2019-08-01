news, story, article

By J. K. Nabary, GNA

Agona Swedru (C/R), Aug. 1, GNA - Mr Richard Bentum, an aspiring Parliamentary Candidate of National Democratic Congress (NDC) for Agona West Constituency, has called on delegates to vote for him in the party’s parliamentary primaries slated for August 28.

He assured the delegates that when given the nod, he will use his rich expertise to lead the party to take back the Parliamentary seat from the incumbent Member of Parliamentary.

Mr Bentum, an educationist, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview at Agona Swedru that leadership had been his dream and this is the right time to present his candidature to serve the Constituency and the nation.

His top priorities, he said, are education, health care and service delivery to improve and better the lot of the citizenry adding that it was his vison to unite the party at the grassroots and spread the message of the NDC.

The NDC is bigger than any individual, he said, and urged his contenders to avoid insults and personal attacks which could affect the fortunes of the party.

He expressed gratitude to the Constituency, Central Regional and the National Executives for providing a level playing ground for all the aspirants to contest adding that together with his supporters, they would embark on a smooth and peaceful campaign in accordance with the rules and regulations of the party.

GNA