news, story, article

By Edward Williams, GNA



Hohoe (V/R), July 31, GNA - A group calling itself Agenda for Development in the Hohoe Constituency of the Volta Region has declared support for and called on Mr John Peter Amewu, Minister for Energy to contest the Hohoe Constituency Parliamentary seat in the 2020 general elections.

The group, made up of market women, taxi drivers, artisans, farmers, 'okada' riders, and carpenters are from five traditional areas in the Constituency namely, Wli, Gbledi, Alavanyo, Fodome and Gbi traditional areas.

Mr George Dogbey, Public Relations Officer of the group who addressed a press conference on Wednesday, said "the group has been on the ground testing the pulse of the masses and objectively assessing the chances of Mr. Amewu for the Hohoe Constituency Parliamentary seat and realise that Mr Amewu is competent and capable to lead the Constituency".

He said Mr Amewu had a proven track record as a hardworker, and that it was time Mr Amewu was given the chance to bring the much needed development to the Constituency.

Mr Dogbe appealed to all the constituents to "come and be part of the grand agenda for development".

Madam Francisca Bless, Secretary of "JP Ladies" told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that Mr John Peter Amewu's initiatives to support women in the Constituency to enroll in various apprenticeship programmes was the reason JP Ladies were behind him.

She also said since women empowerment was necessary, ladies in the Constituency had decided to support Mr Amewu to continue the initiatives he began as a way to empower women in the Hohoe Constituency.

GNA