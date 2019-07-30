news, story, article

By Maxwell Awumah, GNA



Adaklu - Abuadi, (V/R), July 30, GNA - The Adaklu Traditional Council has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to sack Mr Phanuel Kadey Donkor, the District Chief of Adaklu from office for alleged persistent show of disrespect to traditional authorities in the District.

Togbe Gbogbi Atsa V, President of the Council and Paramount Chief of the area at a traditional council meeting alleged that Mr Donkor on countless occasions demonstrated gross disrespect to the chiefs and maligned them on public platforms.

He said his offensive conduct could no longer be countenanced by the chiefs and called for his removal, adding, “enough is enough.”

The Paramount Chief said the last straw that broke the camel’s back was the DCE's failure to make a physical appearance for the Traditional Council meeting scheduled for Monday, July 29, to discuss pertinent development challenges in the area.

He alleged that the DCE peddled untruths and made damaging comments on radio "as if chieftains are a bought commodity and lacked moral reasoning power."

“Due to his divisive nature and continuous gross insubordination, we the Chiefs and Queens of Adaklu Traditional Area, have decided not to work with him again and call for his replacement,” Togbe Gbogbi Atsa said.

Togbe Edem II, Divisional Chief of Adaklu-Tsrefe said Mr Donkor’s appointment as DCE was protested by the Chiefs, known to Dr Archibald Letsa, Volta Regional Minister but they were convinced that he was a changed person, who should be given a chance.

Mr Phanuel Kadey Donkor in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said he was yet to receive the letter inviting him for the Traditional Council meeting and expressed surprise at the turn of events.

"My checks indicate the letter is with Mr. Obimpeh, our Constituency Organizer.

He said he got the letter on Friday and yet to give it to me. I can't go to the meeting without any invite. It is a gathering for chiefs," the DCE said.

He said he is a royal and could not show disrespect to chiefs.

GNA