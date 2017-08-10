Adaklu Waya (V/R), Aug. 10, GNA - Mr Fanuel Kande Donkor, 38, a teacher and the third District Chief Executive Nominee for the Adaklu District, was on Thursday rejected by the Assembly. Mr Donkor got 10 votes out of the total 18 votes, in spite of the passionate appeal made by Mr Maxwell Blagogee, Deputy Volta Regional Minister, to the Assembly members. The 18-member Assembly will be reconve

Adaklu Waya (V/R), Aug. 10, GNA - Mr Fanuel Kande Donkor, 38, a teacher and the third District Chief Executive Nominee for the Adaklu District, was on Thursday rejected by the Assembly.

Mr Donkor got 10 votes out of the total 18 votes, in spite of the passionate appeal made by Mr Maxwell Blagogee, Deputy Volta Regional Minister, to the Assembly members.

The 18-member Assembly will be reconvened in ten days for another round of voting.

Two women nominees for the position suffered outright rejection months ago by the Assembly.

Madam Josephine Boateng, an entrepreneur, managed only two yes votes as against 15 no votes and one rejected ballot while Miss Kate Ametefe, an educationist, polled eight out of 18 votes.

The appointment of five government appointees to the Assembly, were revoked after the two women were rejected.

Present at the confirmation poll was Mr Kwame Agbodza, Member of Parliament for the area.

GNA