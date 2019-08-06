news, story, article

Accra, Aug 6, GNA - Mr Abdulaih Musah, an aspiring Parliamentary Candidate of the National Democratic Congress in the Bawku Central Constituency, has withdrawn from the parliamentary primary.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, on Tuesday, said Mr Musah took the decision not to contest after calls from opinion leaders to bow out.

"My decision is another point in my life when I have to once again sacrifice my personal ambition of representing my constituents and respect the numerous calls on me by opinion leaders to bow out of the party’s primary", he added.

He said it was not an easy decision, as thousands of people from diverse backgrounds shared in his vision of a new dawn for development and progress for his constituents.

"These are people who are living testimonies of my stewardship as a former Municipal Chief Executive for Bawku, where we worked tirelessly as a team to redirect the Municipality’s development agenda based on peace, consensus building and giving priority to the people to make inputs into development policies".

According to him, he was under intense pressure from a number of opinion leaders including Party stalwarts to re-consider his decision and shelve his desire to be a Parliamentary candidate for the 2020 polls.

"These opinion leaders are people you would count on, when lobbying for development projects and programmes for the constituents, so it becomes extremely difficult to disregard their appeals".

He said the withdrawal from the NDC Parliamentary primary was a decision his supporters were happy with, adding that, he was still working to ensure that they appreciate the calls from the elderly opinion leaders, including the revered chiefs and religious leaders.

He encouraged his supporters and admirers to take the decision in good faith.

"Your unflinching support and commitment even before and after I have filed my nomination forms and going through the vetting successfully have been great. For now, let us respect the good counsel of our elders and work for unity and peace in our constituency".

He appealed to all who are aggrieved by his decision, to pardon him so that together they can forge ahead and present a united front and get the NDC elected in 2020.

