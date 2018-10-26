By P.K.Yankey, GNA Sekondi (W/R),Oct. 26, GNA - A total of 506,500 registered voters in the newly created Region, Western-North, are expected to check their names during the week-long exhibition of the voter register by the Electoral Commission.(EC). The exhibition exercise, which would afford the electorate the opportunity to vote in a Referendum on December 27,2018, f

By P.K.Yankey, GNA

Sekondi (W/R),Oct. 26, GNA - A total of 506,500 registered voters in the newly created Region, Western-North, are expected to check their names during the week-long exhibition of the voter register by the Electoral Commission.(EC).

The exhibition exercise, which would afford the electorate the opportunity to vote in a Referendum on December 27,2018, for "Yes" and "No" as to the creation of the Region, begins at 7am and ends at 6pm each day in 947 polling stations in all the nine districts of the proposed Region.

According to the EC, nine constituencies were likely to be created out of the proposed Western- North Region to be carved out of the Western Region.

Mr. Stephen Opoku Mensah, Western Regional Director of the Electoral Commission (EC), told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview at the inception of the exercise on Thursday at Sekondi.

He said the EC had identified inclusion as an important benchmark of the exercise whereby prospective voters with valid ID cards whose names were not captured in the Register could fight for their names to be included in the register.

Mr. Mensah said the exercise would also afford voters the opportunity to check their names if they were wrongly spelled or object to names in the register in the case of minors and expunge names of deceased persons from the register.

He entreated that all political parties were expected to be at every polling station to monitor activities of the exhibition exercise.

Touching on publicity and awareness creation, Mr. Mensah said the EC had dispatched posters in each community as well as EC pick-ups with horn speakers moving round to sensitize the electorate to check their demographic data in the voter's register.

Reacting to how students who were eligible voters could participate in the exercise, he said it was incumbent upon the students to travel from their various homes to their communities to check their records.

Meanwhile unconfirmed reports picked by the GNA points to the fact that the voter exhibition turn-out in Sefwi-Wiawso and Domeabra communities were low.

GNA