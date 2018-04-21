By D.I. Laary/Abubakari Ibrahim Wangara, GNA Wa, April 21, GNA – Forty-three (43) candidates have filed their nomination to contest the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) regional elections in the Upper West. Six people are in the race for the Regional Chairman position – Saanbaye B. Kangberee, Ishak Dapila Gaaba, Hafiz Bin Salih, Dudu Philip Naah, Alhaji Toyiba Manama and Alhaji Salifu Sen

By D.I. Laary/Abubakari Ibrahim Wangara, GNA

Wa, April 21, GNA – Forty-three (43) candidates have filed their nomination to contest the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) regional elections in the Upper West.

Six people are in the race for the Regional Chairman position – Saanbaye B. Kangberee, Ishak Dapila Gaaba, Hafiz Bin Salih, Dudu Philip Naah, Alhaji Toyiba Manama and Alhaji Salifu Sena.

For first Vice Chairman, Aziz Abdul-Rahaman, Lawrence Yiryel Lier, Alhassan Sulemana, Seidu I. Sulemana and Inusah Bipuah would be battling it out.

Those vying to be elected as second Vice Chairman are, Alfred Kojo Yengeh, Cletus Aapemgnuo, Philip Braimah and Abdul Aziz M. Suleman.

Abu Tamah Ibrahim, Isaac Alitu, Amos Gyetuo and Mumuni Baba Seidu, are going for the Regional Secretary position.

Four are in the Deputy Regional Secretary contest – Speratus Mwinseng, Yussif Abu Donyona, Benin Sulemani and Ahmed Nana Sadat.

Delegates would be choosing from a crowded field of nine candidates, when it comes to Regional Organizer, and they are Mohammed Zakaria Chikay, John-Bosco Tia Luri, Mustapha Ibrahim, Iddrisu A. Bomison, Khalid M. Suadique, Sadat Dodoo, Abubakari Bawa, Yussif Y. Sungumo and Ishmael P. Dimah.

Three are racing for the Regional Treasurer position – Daniel Dawda Tanko, Martin Defin Jatoe and Alexis Boroh.

That of the Nasara Coordinator also has three contestants - Ali Mohammed Muniru, Osman T. Mohammed and Iddrisu Tinkler.

Those contesting for Women’s Organizer, are Diana Puopelle, Mariamah K. Salifu, Meri Yakubu Gaangin and Die Rosina.

The election has been scheduled for Monday, April 23.

GNA