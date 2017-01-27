By Josephine Nyarkoh/Rachel Fosuah Osei, GNA Kumasi, Jan 27, GNA – Nineteen (19) candidates have filed their nomination to contest the Council of State election in the Ashanti Region. Mr. Serebour Quaicoe, the Regional Director of the Electoral Commission (EC), who confirmed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said in all, 23 people picked nomination forms.

By Josephine Nyarkoh/Rachel Fosuah Osei, GNA

Kumasi, Jan 27, GNA – Nineteen (19) candidates have filed their nomination to contest the Council of State election in the Ashanti Region.

Mr. Serebour Quaicoe, the Regional Director of the Electoral Commission (EC), who confirmed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said in all, 23 people picked nomination forms.

Four of them, however, failed to return their forms – missed the Thursday, January 26 deadline.

The EC has fixed February 09, for the election and a body of electors – two from each of the 33 political administrative districts would be voting to decide who represents the region.

The Council among other functions has a duty to advice the President or any other authority in respect of any appointment, required by the constitution.

It may also upon request or on its own initiative, consider and make recommendations on any matter being considered or dealt with by the President, a Minister of State, Parliament or any other authority.

It is required to meet at least four times in a year.

GNA