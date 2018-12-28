news, story, article

By Patience Gbeze, GNA



Accra, Dec. 28, GNA - Mr Cobby Barlon, the Deputy National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Friday said the Party has solid strategies to win the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency seat in the January 31, by-election.

He said all the three candidates in the primary were marketable materials and, emphasised, "We are prepared to give the NPP a run for their money".

Ekow Acquah, Selasie Dede Agbo and Brempong Delali Kwasi are vying to represent the NDC in the by-election.

The seat became vacant following the sudden death of Mr Emmanuel Kyeremanteng Agyarko, the long-term MP, on Wednesday, November 21.

Mr Barlon, who was speaking at the Party’s ongoing Primary in the Constituency, pledged the National Executives' preparedness to help the winner grab seat, which has been occupied by the New Patriotic Party since 2004.

About 1500 delegates are expected to vote in the primary.

Earlier, Mr John Dumelo, the Ghanaian Actor, who withdrew his nomination on personal grounds, urged all party members to support whoever would be declared the winner to enable them to achieve their common goal.

