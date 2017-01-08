Looking forward into the immediate and distant future, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, at his inauguration on Saturday, saw no reason why Ghana had to be poor

A GNA Colour by Benjamin Mensah

Accra, Jan. 7, GNA - Looking forward into the immediate and distant future, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, at his inauguration on Saturday, saw no reason why Ghana had to be poor.

He appeared at the Black Star Square, the venue for such national events and ceremonies, in regal dressing of very, very rich traditional kente cloth, with symbolic embossment, and traditional ‘ahenemma’ sandals to match.

He exuded confidence and inspired hope, not only to the more than 25 million Ghanaians that he would lead in the next four years, but perhaps in his dealings across the sub-region of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the African Continent and even beyond.

Whether Ghana or Gold Coast, the name of the nation, the 72 year old economist, renowned lawyer and politician, was about to lead implied gold, wealth, and the President saw no reason why Ghana, which would be celebrating its 60th anniversary of independence in just two months, should have ”any excuse for being poor.”

His living predecessors in the Fourth Republic- Former Presidents Jerry John Rawlings, John Agyekum Kufuor and John Dramani Mahama- were there.

So also were former UN Secretary General Kofi Atta Annan, UN Under-Secretary Mohamed Ibn Chambasas well as Liberian Leader Ellen Johnson, and number of heads of State from Africa and dignitaries from elsewhere were present.

They, together with the milling crowds of people, that swarmed the environs of the Black Star Sqaure, stretching from the Osu Traffic Light, through the Accra International Conference Centre, the vicinity of the Parliament of Ghana and the National Theatre, had come to celebrate the “Change” that the Ghanaian electorate made at the last December presidential and parliamentary elections.

Some had even come to the venue, which was washed with the national colours of red, yellow and green in canopies, and at the outskirts, paraphernalia of mufflers, vuvuzelas handkerchief, designer shirts among others, in the NPP colours of red, blue and white, the night before to participate in the historic event.

President Nana-Akufo Addo led the New Patriotic Party (NPP), to win the elections from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) led by President Mahama in the last December elections.

He thanked ex president Mahama for his "elegant acceptance" of the election results which he says will "receive the approval of history."

"I am humbled by the exceptional mandate and the confidence shown in the NPP and in my person. I will do all in my power to justify that confidence. I will not let you down."

President Akufo-Addo promised to protect the public purse, by insisting on value for money in all transactions, and that state coffers are not the spoils for victorious political parties. I promise to protect the public purse.

He said his administration would provide vision and direction and urged the citizens “to be citizens, not spectators: citizens, not subjects.”

He said: “the change we have voted for has to start with each individual. I ask you to be responsible citizens, adding, “it is time to define what being a Ghanaian ought to mean. Being a Ghanaian must mean you sign up to a definable code of conduct.

President Ouatarra of La Cote d’Ivoire and President Sirleaf Liberia and Chairperson of ECOWAS, praised ex-president John Mahama for conceding defeat in the December 7 polls.

President Ouatarra said the concession of defeat by former President Mahama was show of statesmanship.

For President Sirleaf, she said, "giving the people the freedom and space to choose their own fate is the greatest act of leadership."

The ceremony was an extension of Parliament and newly sworn in Speaker, Professor Aaron Mike Ocquaye invited in the spouses of the President and his Deputy Alhaji Mahamadou Bawumia to greet and congratulate the President and his Vice.

Dignitaries and foreign diplomats who graced the event were also invited to greet and exchange pleasantries with the first two gentlemen and the Chief Justice and their spouses.

GNA