By Anthony Apubeo, GNA

Nalerigu, May 20, GNA – The Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) will only survive the 2020 general election and return to power when the New Patriotic Party (NPP) decides not to contest, Mr John Boadu, the General Secretary of the NPP has said.

He explained that the tremendous development projects being undertaken by the governing NPP, coupled with large number of supporters was a clear indication that the NDC would never return to power to rule Ghana again.

He made these remarks when he addressed delegates of the party at Nalerigu in the newly created North East Region during the maiden regional election of the party for the six newly curved regions.

The General Secretary stressed that the NPP was a party that developed and raised the standards of living of the people, unlike other parties that came to destroy.

He said government’s development interventions including; the free senior school, one district one factory, one village one dam, planting for food and jobs, Nation’s Building Corps among others were making good strides in the lives of Ghanaians.

He said since the inception of the fourth Republic, no party had developed Ghana like how the NPPwas doing and per the work that the Nana Addo led government was doing currently, the NDC may not return to power.

“If you look at the country’s development since the beginning of the fourth republic and you do proper analysis, you would realise that about 80 percent of the development was done by the NPP.

“Look, the work that former President Kufuor did during his eight years as President. Had NPP continued in 2009, Ghana would have been more developed than we are seeing today. The NPP started talking about free SHS in 2008 and if Akufo-Addo had won the election by now more people would have gone to school,” he added.

Mr Boadu stated that it was the NPP that discovered crude oil in large quantities, but exited power in 2008.

However, when the NDC came to power from 2009 to 2016, they could not do anything with the natural resource to propel development.

The General Secretary said the current government was determined for Ghana to become the leading producer of crude in the whole of Africa and plans were in place to produce about 500,000 barrels of crude oil daily.

He therefore urged Ghanaians to rally behind the President to implement more development projects and urged the North East Region NPP members to support the newly elected regional executives and work together in unison to win all the six constituencies in the next general election.

About 35 people contested the nine regional executive positions with only 102 delegates eligible to vote.

Mr Sule Sambian, the North East Regional NPP Secretary, whose position was not opened for contest said the party was focused on wining all the six seats in the region and admonished his party members to work together to achieve the party’s goals.

