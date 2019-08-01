news, story, article

By Agbaxode Emmanuel, GNA

Akatsi (V/R), Aug. 01, GNA - A former New Patriotic Party (NPP) constituency chairman for Akatsi South, Mr Kofitsey Martin Nyahe has said he was poised to unite the rank and file of the Party if given the nod to contest as a parliamentary candidate for Akatsi South.

He said his developmental agenda for the constituency and the Party could not be achieved without uniting the people he would work with and stated his readiness to work with all.

Speaking to the media shortly after filing his nominations form at the Party’s constituency office at Akatsi, he said, “it is time together as one people we united to address our differences and shored-up the things that unite us. The unity that existed in the constituency in my era as constituency chairman is gone and must be brought back,”.

The 55 year old media practitioner asked the people to put aside their past differences and work together for a landslide victory in 2020.

He urged the Party members to shun thoughts of "skirt and blouse" voting and rally behind him to take the parliamentary seat from the National Democratic Congress.

GNA