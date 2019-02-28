news, story, article

Accra, Feb 28, GNA – Mr Sam George, Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, did not take cover with any Citi TV cameraman in a classroom at the La-Bawaleshie Presbyterian Primary School, following the outbreak of violence during Ayawaso West Wuogon Parliamentary by-election.

Mr Bernardino Koku Avle, the General Manager of Citi FM and Citi TV, on Thursday told the Ayawaso West Wuogon Commission of Inquiry that on the said day, January 31, following the ensuing violence at the Presbyterian Primary School Polling station, one of their reporters took cover with Mr George in a classroom, and that the particular cameraman in that particular classroom was not from Citi TV.

He said the Citi TV Cameraman was hiding in a different classroom and covering the violence.

Professor Henrietta Mensa-Bonsu, a Member of the Commission wanted to know from Mr Avle whether one of the videos which Mr George had earlier on Tuesday tender before the Commission, which showed some people in a classroom with a ballot box was from Citi TV.

Mr Avle noted that the source of that particular video would not have being from their Cameraman since, he was in a different room.

Mr Avle, who said their Cameraman was ready to testify before the Commission, also presented texts, videos and audios on the La-Bawaleshie Violence to the Commission.

The Commission has adjourned sitting until Monday, March 4 at 1000 hours.

However, the Commission would be visiting the scene of the violence at La-Bawaleshie on Friday, March 1.

