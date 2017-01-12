The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called on the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Government to call the armed group "Invisible Forces" associated with the ruling party to order

By Patience Gbeze/ William Fiabu, GNA

Accra, Jan. 12, GNA – The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called on the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Government to call the armed group "Invisible Forces" associated with the ruling party to order.

According the NDC, since they peacefully handed over the administration of the country, they had witnessed disruptions in the works and operations of state institutions and several acts of lawlessness being committed by persons believed to be members or sympathisers of the NPP.

That lawlessness, the Party said, included unlawful occupation of public offices, vandalisation of state properties across the country and supporters of the NDC.

Dr Kofi Portuphy, Chairman and Leader of the NDC, made the call in Accra, at a press briefing to highlight the Party’s displeasure and concern about the on-going attacks on persons perceived to be NDC members and vandalizing of state institutions across the country.

He said while the majority of Ghanaians were hoping for the new administration to continue to move forward the frontiers of peaceful co-existence bequeathed to it by the NDC, they had rather chosen to walk the nation down a dangerous and dark alley.

“As a responsible opposition we, are unable to continue to sit idly by while the President continue to turn a blind eye to the act of “terrorism” being perpetuated since he took over the reign of Leadership of the country.

“We are calling on civil society, religious bodies, the media, and the International Community to call the NPP Invisible Forces to order to protect the prevailing peace in the country,” he said.

Dr Portuphy mentioned the invasion and physical attacks on officers at the premises of the Ghana Port and Harbour Authority, Tema; Passport Office in Accra; NADMO Offices; Youth Employment Agency in Tamale and Accra, and NHIS in Tamale, among others, should be condemned by all including the international community.

He noted that these acts were unacceptable as it represented interference by a political party in the work of a state institution and also a clear threat to law and order.

“As we speak, we have some of our supporters who are traders at Agbogbloshie, a surburb of Accra displaced from the market and have been sleeping at the Party Office to avoid being lynched by rampaging NPP hooligans.

“We are unable to comprehend how a serving police officer: an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), was brutally assaulted at no less a place than the Flagstaff House by the Invisible Forces.

Dr Portuphy stated that the most disturbing aspect of this brutish assault on the police officer was the fact that the President and his vice were all at the Seat of Government when the so call Invisible Forces meted out their bestial conduct two days ago”.

The NDC Chairman said even more horrifying was the alleged despicable conduct of the NPP Member of Parliament for Suhum, personally wielding a gun and leading his thugs to attack and beat NDC supporters including a pregnant woman.

