Kade(E/R), April 23, GNA – The Kade District Magistrate Court has sentenced a 26 year old unemployed woman to 24 months imprisonment in hard labour for dumping her day old baby at a refuse dump at Akyem Abodom near Kade in the Eastern Region.



The baby was found dead with parts of her body eaten by pigs.

The woman Comfort Asor also known as Ataa Panin pleaded guilty with explanation before the court presided over by Madam Felicia Anane – Antwi.

She explained the father of the baby refused to cater for her and she could not afford the financial implications of taking care of the baby.

Prosecuting, Police Detective Inspector Isaac Owusu Achaiw said, on April 15, 2017 at about 7:30pm the Kade District Police command received a call that a body believed to be a day-old baby has been found dead on a refuse dump at Akyem Abodom.

He said the Police proceeded to the scene and found that half of the body from the lower abdomen to the legs including the eyes of the baby had been eaten by pigs.

Investigations revealed that an April, 13, 2017 at about 0600 hours the accused who was pregnant went to deliver at the maternity home of one Ellen Amposah, a traditional birth attendant at Abodom.

The prosecution said, after the accused had been discharged by the traditional birth attendant, she concealed the baby and dumped it at refuse dump.

On April 15, the baby was found at the refuse dump and the accused on hearing that her act had been uncovered fled the town.

The Prosecution said she however returned to the town on April, 25 and was arrested and sent to Kade Police Station to assist in investigations.

When Asor made her first appearance in court she reported sick and there were several adjournments to enable her to receive full medical attention until she fully recovered before she was handed down her sentence.

GNA