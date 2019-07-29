news, story, article

By Charles Tawiah, GNA

Nkawie (Ash), July 29, GNA – A 39 year-old unemployed man charged for attacking and attempting to hijack a motorized tricycle (rickshaw) from its owner at Adiembra, near Juaso, has been remanded into prison custody by the Nkawie Circuit Court.

Kwabena Antwi pleaded not guilty to the charge and would come back to the Court presided over by Mr Michael Johnson Abbey, on August 08, this year.

His accomplice, Desmond Yeboah, who also pleaded not guilty, was however granted a GHȼ 20,000.00 bail with a surety, to appear before the Court on the same date.

Prosecuting, Police Detective Inspector Anthony Acheampong told the Court that in May this year, the two accused persons hired the services of the complainant, Kofi James, to convey them in his rickshaw tricycle, from Adiembra to Kumasi.

He said on reaching a section of the road, the accused persons asked the rider to take the next turn which according to them, would take them to a site to where they were nursing some cocoa seedlings.

Detective Inspector Acheampong said the rider obliged and after a few meters after they had branched, Antwi pulled a knife and attempted to stab the rider while Yeboah held his neck to push him out of the tricycle.

He said the complainant managed to free himself and reported the case to the Adiembra Police and on June 29, this year, the two were arrested from their hideout and after investigations charged with the offence.

GNA