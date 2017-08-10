By Hafsa Obeng, GNA Accra, Aug. 10, GNA – One Albert Quaye, Unemployed has been sentenced to a fine of 80 penalty units by an Accra Circuit Court for stealing. Albert unlawfully entered, caused damage to three doors worth GH¢600.00 and stole two laptops worth GH¢4,000.00, two watches worth $450, seven body spray worth $200, one headphone worth $300.00, Samsung ga

By Hafsa Obeng, GNA

Accra, Aug. 10, GNA – One Albert Quaye, Unemployed has been sentenced to a fine of 80 penalty units by an Accra Circuit Court for stealing.

Albert unlawfully entered, caused damage to three doors worth GH¢600.00 and stole two laptops worth GH¢4,000.00, two watches worth $450, seven body spray worth $200, one headphone worth $300.00, Samsung galaxy grand prime worth GH¢500.00 and an amount 300 Euros belonging to one Rev. Sampson Amoateng.

He pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to a fine 80 penalty units, equivalent to GH¢960.00 or in default serve 18 months in prison.

He is also to sign a bond to be of good behaviour for two years or in default serve 18 months.

Presenting the facts of the case, Police Detective Inspector Isaac Agbemehia told the court that the complainant Rev Sampson is a pastor of House of Miracle International, Madina, while Albert is unemployed and resides at Dansoman, last stop, beach road

He said on July 30, at about 0930 hours, the convict went to the complainant’s house at Trasaco Estate Extension, while the complainant was in church at Madina Estate.

He said Albert scaled over the security electrified wall and caused damage to the kitchen door and got access to the building. He caused damage to other doors and made away with the above listed items, from his bedside drawer.

The prosecution said the complainant returned from church in the afternoon and found out that, his house has been broken into, and proceeded to report the matter to the police.

Detective Inspector Agbemehia said Albert who is a known criminal was spotted with some of the complainant’s stolen items, and when questioned by a witness in the case about the source of the items, he could not give any explanation.

He told the court that the witness then reported the matter to the police and Albert was arrested. He admitted the offences in his caution statement and led the police to his house to retrieve the items excluding the 300.00 Euros.

The complainant later came to identify the items at the police station.

GNA