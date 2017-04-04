By Bertha Badu-Agyei, GNA Koforidua, April 4, GNA - Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) George Alex Mensah, Eastern Regional Police Commander, has called on police officers to undertake thorough investigations before charging suspects with offences. He said police investigation was very important because it formed the basis for the summary punishment to be meted out to suspects and police pro

Koforidua, April 4, GNA - Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) George Alex Mensah, Eastern Regional Police Commander, has called on police officers to undertake thorough investigations before charging suspects with offences.

He said police investigation was very important because it formed the basis for the summary punishment to be meted out to suspects and police professionalism and accuracy in finding facts was very critical.

ACP Mensah, who was addressing the 1st regional commander’s parade at Koforidua, said he would not tolerate unnecessary arrests and detention and urged police officers in the region to exhibit the highest professional standards to improve the existing relationship with the public.

He said the “police are quick to arrest but reluctant to release’ and added that if he had his way, he would want police recruits to visit prisons to see their condition so that it would inform them on the need to do thorough work before putting people behind bars.

ACP Mensah said the Eastern Region has a lot of chieftaincy disputes and cautioned the police on the need to be alert to be able to respond to emergencies to avert damage to lives and properties and warned them against taking sides in any criminal matter.

