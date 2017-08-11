By C.M. Boaten, GNA Nsuta (Ash), Aug 11, GNA – Two men arrested over the theft of gold valued at GH¢174,116.00 from a shrine at Wiamoase, in the Sekyere South District, have been ordered by the Nsuta Circuit Court to be held in prison custody. Kwabena Mensah, and Akwasi Agyei, are facing separate charges of stealing and dishonestly receiving, respectively. The former pleaded guilty while th

The pair would make their next appearance on Thursday, August 31.

Police Detective Inspector Emmanuel Nyamekye told the court, presided over by Ms. Lydia Osei Marfo, that the said gold had been sent to the priestess of the shrine for spiritual purification by a certain man on July 31.

Mensah overheard the discussion between the man and the priestess, who happens to be his sister and went to steal the gold later.

The prosecution said he gave the stolen precious mineral to Agyei for safe-keeping.

On August 06, the owner, returned to collect the gold from the shrine only for the priestess to discover that it was missing.

Suspecting Mensah of the crime, she reported him to the Wiamoase police and he was arrested.

He confessed to stealing the gold and told police investigators that he had given it to Agyei for safe-keeping and he was also arrested.

Agyei admitted receiving the gold but refused to return it, the prosecution added.

