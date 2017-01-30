Half-Assini, WR, Jan 30, GNA – The Half-Assini Magistrate Court in Western Region has remanded two men into police custody for allegedly stealing the hand bag of one madam Agatha Cobbold. The two, Benjamin Amihere,35 driver and Mathias Armakah,19, Vulcanizer were charged on two counts of Conspiracy to commit crime and stealing. Their pleas were not taken and the Court presided ove

Half-Assini, WR, Jan 30, GNA – The Half-Assini Magistrate Court in Western Region has remanded two men into police custody for allegedly stealing the hand bag of one madam Agatha Cobbold.



The two, Benjamin Amihere,35 driver and Mathias Armakah,19, Vulcanizer were charged on two counts of Conspiracy to commit crime and stealing.

Their pleas were not taken and the Court presided over by Mr Abdul Majid Illiasu ordered them to reappear on February 10.

Prosecuting Police Sergeant Isaac Otoo told the Court that on June 29 last year the accused persons snatched a lady's hand bag from the complainant who is a business woman at Half-Assini.

He said the victim had closed her store at about 2100 hours and was on her way home when the accused persons on a Motorbike snatched her bag in the outskirt of the town in the under cover of darkness.

The Prosecutor said the bag costing Ghȼ60.00 contained Ghȼ28,500.00. 1,600 CFA France, a Mobile Phone costing Ghȼ200.00, Voter ID and NHIS Cards.

