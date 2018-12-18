By Anthony Apubeo, GNA Navrongo (UE), Dec 18, GNA – Two remand prisoners at the Navrongo Central Prison in the Upper East Region, have been freed under the Justice for All Programme (JFAP). Dantani Bugri, 32, was arrested and thrown into jail in 2016 after he was found in the room of a friend, accused of robbing a woman, while Ajampana Ali, had allegedly been caught smoking marijuana. The pai

Navrongo (UE), Dec 18, GNA – Two remand prisoners at the Navrongo Central Prison in the Upper East Region, have been freed under the Justice for All Programme (JFAP).

Dantani Bugri, 32, was arrested and thrown into jail in 2016 after he was found in the room of a friend, accused of robbing a woman, while Ajampana Ali, had allegedly been caught smoking marijuana.

The pair regained their freedom after an in-prison court hearing, presided over by Justice Clemerce Honyenuga, an Appeals Court Judge and Chairman of the Programme.

Seven other remand prisoners had their bail application granted, with one other person having had his application refused, and that of another struck out.

The JFAP is a state instituted programme - established in 2007, to deal with prison overcrowding.

The programme, which is under the direct supervision of the Chief Justice, is being jointly carried out by the Judicial Service, the Office of the Attorney General, Prisons and the Police Service.

Speaking to journalists after the hearing in Navrongo, Justice Honyenuga, said the exercise was smooth and successful.

He applauded the various stakeholders for their immense contribution.

The team had earlier heard cases at the Tamale, Salaga and Yendi Prisons.

Mr Henry A Dasaah, the Upper East Regional Commander of Prisons, said the JFAP was a welcomed initiative that was bringing comfort to persons innocent of crimes for which they had been punished.

He added that the intervention was also helping to decongest the prisons.

The Navrongo Prison is currently holding 256 prisoners in five dilapidated cells.

Mr. Dasaah said the facility was struggling with serious congestion and sanitation problems.

He appealed for the supply of drugs to stock the prison’s sick bay to enable it to handle emergency cases.

