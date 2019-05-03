news, story, article

By Charles Tawiah, GNA



Tepa, (Ash), May 03, GNA – Two friends who conspired and stole items from the rooms of two teachers at Katapei near Tepa, have been sentenced to a two-year jail term each, by the Tepa District Court.

Yakubu Mugdali 24, farmer and Samuel Asare 20, unemployed both residents of Katapei, pleaded guilty and the Court presided over by Mr Kwaku Twumasi, convicted them on their own pleas.

They committed the crime on April 26 this year, after a heavy downpour, around midnight, they broke into the rooms of Eric Kwarteng and Emmanuel Tetteh, (the complainants), who had then travelled on vacation.

Prosecuting, Police Inspector Jonas Newlove Agyei, told the Court that convicts made away with an Apsonic motorbike, a standing fan, a multi-TV decoder and a kenwood electric iron, all valued at GH¢3,720.00, belonging to Eric Kwarteng.

He said they also stole one Neon standing fan, one Kenbrook electric iron, three boxes of soap and three new T/shirts, valued at GH¢720.00, belonging to Mr Emmanuel Tetteh.

The Prosecution said the Unit Committee members of the town detected the theft on the next day and after informing complainants on phone about the theft, they got their ‘go ahead’ and organized some of the youth of the town, to search for the culprits.

Mr Agyei said the convicts were arrested based on suspicion and handed over to the Tepa Police, who upon investigations admitted stealing the items.

They were subsequently charged and arraigned.

