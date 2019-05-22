news, story, article

By Caleb Kuleke, GNA

Ho, May 22, GNA - The Ho Municipal Police Command has arrested two suspects, Emmanuel Akaboah, 32, and Sefadzi Ameviwogbe, 34, for conspiracy to commit crime and robbery.

The third suspect, identified only as Mohammed is however on the run.

Briefing the media in Ho, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP), Edward Oduro Kwarteng, Volta Regional Commander, said on May 20, at about 1940 hours, the suspect Akaboah together with Mohammed, a fugitive, attacked the victim, a mobile money vendor at CK Road, a suburb in Ho.

DCOP Kwarteng said during the incident, Akaboah, who was wielding a locally manufactured gun fired shots to scare the victim to surrender his backpack bag.

The Commander said the suspects then bolted with the bag containing six mobile phones and GH¢8,000,00.

He said a bravado exhibited by a policeman nearby led to the arrest of the suspects, who continue to fire, when the victim raised the alarm.

The Commander said Police investigations revealed that Ameviwogbe masterminded the robbery after monitoring the movement of the victim for a while.

DCOP Kwarteng said the Command was making strenuous efforts to arrest the fugitive to assist in investigations.

The Commander urged the public to volunteer information on activities of suspicious individuals within the region for necessary actions.

DCOP also advised business owners, especially mobile money merchants to be security conscious.

GNA