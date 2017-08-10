By Hafsa Obeng, GNA Accra, Aug. 10, GNA – Two persons were on Thursday put before an Accra Circuit Court on the charges of conspiracy to commit crime, unlawful entry, causing unlawful damage and stealing. The two, Isaac Mensah, an electrician and Samuel Ofosu, a driver were said to have conspired, unlawfully caused damage to a sliding window, entered the house of o

Accra, Aug. 10, GNA – Two persons were on Thursday put before an Accra Circuit Court on the charges of conspiracy to commit crime, unlawful entry, causing unlawful damage and stealing.

The two, Isaac Mensah, an electrician and Samuel Ofosu, a driver were said to have conspired, unlawfully caused damage to a sliding window, entered the house of one Simon at Adjiringanor and stole his personal belongings.

They stole an amount of GH¢300.00, an iPhone 5S mobile phone worth GH¢3,000.00, an LG mobile phone worth GH¢3,000.00, a G-Shock wrist watch worth GH¢2,450.00, three foot wears worth GH¢2,500.00, a Samsung S7 edge worth GH¢3,000.00 and a foreign Taurus LD pistol worth GH¢15,000.00.

Isaac and Samuel both pleaded not guilty to the charges, and were granted bail in the sum of GH¢20,000.00 each with two sureties each, one each to be a public servant earning not less that GH¢1,000.00 by the court.

The case has been adjourned to August 21.

Prosecuting Police Detective Inspector Isaac Agbemehia told the court that the complainant Simon, is a hotel operator, living at Adjiringanor, while the accused persons both reside at Madina.

He said on July 27, at about 0330 hours, the National Swat Patrol team detailed at Oyarifa Madina - route intercepted a green Hyundai Grace commercial vehicle driven by Samuel at Adenta Aviation Junction road.

He said the two were the only passengers on board the vehicle and both were in the front of the vehicle. The police stopped the car and asked the two to come down from the vehicle for routine checks.

Detective Inspector Agbemehia said Isaac sensed danger and threw away an item concealed in a newspaper together with his orange and ash coloured school bag into the vehicle and took to his heels.

He told the court that, the police gave him a chase and arrested him. They brought him back to the vehicle and found out that the item concealed in the newspaper was a foreign pistol.

According to the prosecution, when the school bag was checked, the police found a car jack, an amount of GH¢300.00, three footwears, one iPhone 5s mobile phone, an LG mobile phone, a cigarette lighter and a glue patch tape.

He said upon interrogation, Isaac said he together with Samuel, broke into the complainant’s room and got the items and money and both admitted the offence in their caution statements.

