By Joyce Danso, GNA



Accra Dec. 31, GNA - Two persons accused of robbing a Policeman of his AK47 Assault Rifle with 10 rounds of ammunitions on Monday appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.

Samuel Adukpo, a mason has been charged with robbery, whiles his accomplice Christian Sekey is facing a charge of abetment of crime to wit robbery.

They both pleaded not guilty and the court presided over by Mr Aboagye Tandoh remanded them into custody to reappear on January 16, 2019 pending further investigations.

The two are alleged to have attacked the police officer, General Corporal (G/C) Bright Kumah Anibrika, tore his Police uniform and robbed him off his AK 47 Assault Rifle loaded with 10 rounds of ammunitions.

General Corporal Kumah fell into the hands of the accused persons when he was tasked to invite them to the Police station in an assault case pending before the station at Ofaakor.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Victor Dosoo who held brief for Assistant Superintendent of Police Mawunyo Nanegbe said two other persons were involved in the incident.

He said investigations on the other suspects was almost at its end and prayed the court to remand the accused persons.

The case of prosecution was that the complainant, General Corporal Anibrika was stationed at Ofaakor District Police Station while Adukpo and Sekey are residents of Mango Lane in Ofaakor and friends as well.

On December 16, this year, at about 0730 hours, one Collins Awuah reported a case of assault and causing damage to the Ofaakor Police Station against Adukpo and Sekey.

Prosecution said after the complaint, G/C Anibrika was ordered by his Station Commander to accompany Collins Awuah to Mango lane to invite the accused persons to assist in investigations.

He said when G/C Anibrika got there, Awuah pointed out Adukpo who was then moulding blocks, so Adukpo was invited to the Police Station.

The Prosecution said without any provocation, Adukpo resisted arrest and attacked G/C Anibrika, where suddenly some other people emerged on the scene and joined to support Adukpo in the ensuing struggle.

He said during the struggle G/C Anibrika’s uniform was torn whiles Adukpo and the other assailants overpowered him and bolted with his Assault Rifle loaded with 10 rounds of ammunition.

The Prosecution said on December 16, this year, the Police had information that some notorious land guards were seen at Domeabra with an AK 47 Rifle and two Police officers were asked to mount surveillance in that area.

He said subsequently the land guards on seeing the Police Officers threw away the AK 47 rifle but fled with the magazine upon which the Police retrieved the rifle and later arrested Adukpo and Sekey at a shrine at Kporsukope, a suburb of Domeabra.

He said G/C Anibrika reported his missing rifle case at the Criminal Investigations Department and when the two accused person were nabbed he identified them as those who took his rifle.

The Prosecution said during interrogation the two admitted the offence and led the Police to retrieve the magazine with eight rounds of ammunition in a bush at Domeabra.

