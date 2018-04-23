By Isaac Arkoh, GNA Cape Coast, April 23, GNA - A Cape Coast Circuit Court on Thursday granted bail to 23-year-old Abdullah Ayuba, a fisherman, and 18-year-old, John Mensah, alias Yaw trader, for allegedly defiling a 15-year-old girl at Elmina in the Komemda-Edina-Eguafo-Abem (KEEA) Municipality of the Central Region. The two who have been charged with defilement and abetment of crime respective

Cape Coast, April 23, GNA - A Cape Coast Circuit Court on Thursday granted bail to 23-year-old Abdullah Ayuba, a fisherman, and 18-year-old, John Mensah, alias Yaw trader, for allegedly defiling a 15-year-old girl at Elmina in the Komemda-Edina-Eguafo-Abem (KEEA) Municipality of the Central Region.

The two who have been charged with defilement and abetment of crime respectively, were admitted to bail in the sum of GH¢20,000.00 with two sureties each.

They pleaded guilty to defilement and would reappear in Court on Friday, April 27, 2018.

Prosecuting Chief Inspector, Charles Hevi, told the Court presided over by Mrs. Afia Nyarko Adu-Amankwah, that the Police was hunting for the third accused person who was on the run.

Chief Inspector Hevi told the Court that the complainant Mr. Robert Awotwe, a 38-year-old trader who resided at Tatrem with the 15-years-old victim, said on Monday, April 2, at about 18:30 hrs, the victim left home with the Mother, Mary Awotwe to their former house at Essuekyir, a suburb of Elmina.

He said the victim sneaked out of the house to attend a beach party at Elmina Castle and on her way home around 19.30hrs, she spotted the Mother searching for her from afar and upon sensing danger and the anger of the Mother, she decided to change her direction towards her home and used the back of the Elmina Castle where she met the accused persons.

They demanded to have sex with her and threatened to kill her if she refused them. They then tore her parties and forcibly took turns to have sexual intercourse with her.

According to the Prosecutor, the third accused person who has bolted, had the first turn, handed his shirt to Abdullah Ayuba and left, while John Mensah waited for his turn.

However, the cry of the victim attracted Papa Dadze, a physically challenged person who could not help due to his condition, but alerted one Carlos Bartels Coudjoe who rescued the victim and sent her home as the accused persons took to their heels.

A medical examination report was sent to the Cape Coast Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) leading to their arrest.

