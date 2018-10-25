By Gifty Amofa, GNA Accra, Oct. 25, GNA - An Accra District Court on Wednesday granted Samuel Addae, 23, and Isaac Sowah Annang, 20, bail with a surety each to be justified for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl. The pleas of Addae, and Annang, have not been taken, meanwhile, Inspector Simon Tekpor told the Court that the docket would be forwarded to the Attorney General’s Department for

By Gifty Amofa, GNA



Accra, Oct. 25, GNA - An Accra District Court on Wednesday granted Samuel Addae, 23, and Isaac Sowah Annang, 20, bail with a surety each to be justified for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl.

The pleas of Addae, and Annang, have not been taken, meanwhile, Inspector Simon Tekpor told the Court that the docket would be forwarded to the Attorney General’s Department for advice.

The two accused persons are to go back to the Court on November 27, awaiting the advice.

Addae and Annang are to report to the police every fortnight, the Court added.

Counsels; Mr George Amoako and Mr Liberty King for Addae and Annang respectively, prayed that the offence was bailable and that their clients were still innocent until proven guilty or they themselves pleaded guilty, therefore, they should be granted bail.

They told the Court that they were also young offenders and should be granted bail as they had been in custody for some time and the AG’s advice they were not sure when it would come out.

The lawyers said the accused would not interfere with the police’s investigations and would be available to stand trial when released on bail.

Again, they had fixed places of abode, lived with their families and had people of substance to stand as sureties.

Mr Ebenezer Kweku Ansah granted the bail on the grounds that they would not interfere with police investigations, adding that he did not want the situation where though they were young and had not been proven guilty, their bail could be a bad precedent to other young people if they were guilty of the rape.

Police Inspector Tekpor briefing the Court said, the complainant in the case is the cousin to the victim and they lived in Accra.

Addae, is a student and Annang, is a waiter; they both lived at La, also in Accra.

He said the victim was a friend of Addae and they from time to time spoke on phone.

On September 25, this year, at about 10:30 hours, the girl visited Addae and he offered her a chair in his room.

The Prosecution said, while chatting, Addae asked for a hug but the girl declined.

He then held the girl tight, closed his door and forcibly had sex with her.

Annang bumped into them in the process and took a video of the act, he threatened that if he did not have his turn, he would share it on social media, thus, he also forcibly had sex with her while Addae also took a clip of it.

She pleaded for the videos to be deleted but they refused.

Later, they went their separate ways and on October 4, this year, at about 0730hours, the girl went to Addae to have the video deleted but instead, he forcibly had sex with her and it happened on the third occasion.

Inspector Tekpor said the girl could not tell anyone due to fear but later, she informed her cousin and a report was made to the police leading to their arrest.

A police medical form was issued for the victim to receive treatment and it was duly endorsed.

The Prosecutor said after investigations, they were processed and put before court.

Further investigations are ongoing.

GNA