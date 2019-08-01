news, story, article

By Charles Tawiah, GNA

Nkawie, (Ash), Aug. 01, GNA – Two auto sprayers who conspired and robbed a banker in his house at Atafoa, a suburb of Kumasi, have been jailed 20 years by the Nkawie Circuit Court.

Kwabena Owusu, alias “Baby Jet” 19 and Patrick Agyei, alias “Achie” 20, were each given a 10-year jail term by the Court presided over by Mr Michael Johnson Abbey.

They pleaded not guilty but were subsequently convicted after trial.

The facts of the case as presented by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sylvanus D’almeida, were that, the complainant was a former banker, who resides at Atafoa.

He said on September 06 last year at about 0300 hours, the convicts broke into the house of their victim with a locally- manufactured pistol and forcibly took away from him a number of items including laptops, mobile phones and an unspecified amount of money.

ASP Dalmeida said on September 10, the same year, the complainant who took a careful notice of the robbers, spotted one of them at Krofrom in Kumasi and alerted the Suame police who arrested him immediately.

He said the suspect then led the police to arrest his accomplice and after investigations, they were charged and brought before the Court.

GNA