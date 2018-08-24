By Charles Tawiah, GNA Agogo, (Ash), Aug. 24, GNA – The Agogo District Magistrate’s court has remanded a trader into police custody for allegedly assaulting four people, including law enforcement officers and resisting arrest. The plea of Eric Attah was not taken and will reappear before the court presided over by Mr George Ofori on September 4, this year. Inspe

By Charles Tawiah, GNA

Agogo, (Ash), Aug. 24, GNA – The Agogo District Magistrate’s court has remanded a trader into police custody for allegedly assaulting four people, including law enforcement officers and resisting arrest.

The plea of Eric Attah was not taken and will reappear before the court presided over by Mr George Ofori on September 4, this year.

Inspector Emmanuel Gavi of the Agogo Police command, told the court that Attah attacked and assaulted one Attakora Amaniampong, the complainant, and damaged his glass window worth GH¢850.00 at Wioso, near Agogo.

When the police went to effect his arrest, he assaulted Corporal Daniel Botwe, damaged the Lacoste T-shirt uniforms of Benjamin Adomako and Emmanuel Appiah, both Community Police Assistants and attempted to resist arrest.

Inspector Gavi pleaded with the court to remand the suspect to enable the police to carry out further investigations into the matter.

