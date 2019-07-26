news, story, article

By Gifty Amofa, GNA

Accra, July 26, GNA – An Accra Circuit Court has granted a GHȻ 10,000.00 bail with two sureties to Bismarck Asante, 19, a petty trader for causing harm to Kweku Kosku, a hawker.

Asante denied intentionally and unlawfully causing harm to Kosku, and the court adjourned the case to August 16.

Police Inspector Samuel Ahiabor told the Court presided over by Mrs Ruby Naa Aryeetey that Kosku hawks at the traffic lights near the Fiesta Royal Hotel at Dzorwulu in Accra, whilst Asante is also a petty trader.

According to the Prosecution, during the early hours of July 14, a misunderstanding ensued between the two, which witnesses calmed them down.

Prosecution said the accused person later went to a nearby food vendor and secretly picked a kitchen knife from there and inflicted a deep wound on the victim’s jaw.

The Prosecution said after the act, Asante was arrested by some young men around and handed over to the police, after which a formal complaint was made.

Inspector Ahiabor said Kosku was rushed to the 37 Military Hospital, where he was admitted for treatment.

He said Asante was detained for investigations where in his cautioned statement admitted the offence but said he acted in self-defence, claiming that Kosku and three others attacked him.

GNA