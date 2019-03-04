news, story, article

By Naa Shormei Odonkor, GNA

Koforidua, March 4, GNA – An eight year old boy, Martin Amoako who was selling along the Yayo road in Asamankese was hit and killed by a timber which fell off from a Mercedes Benz truck.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ebenezer Tetteh, the Eastern Regional Public Relations Officer of Police (PRO), in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the truck was loaded with three timber logs which were being sent to Pabi along the Asamankese to Suhum road.

DSP Tetteh said the truck driver who is on the run, lost control of the truck after the engine of the vehicle failed as the vehicle was climbing a hill at the Yayo area opposite the Dutch Preparatory School causing the three timber logs to fall off the vehicle with one falling on young Amoako.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Asamankese Government Hospital morgue for autopsy.

GNA