By Charles Tawiah, GNA

Nkawie, (Ash), Aug. 01, GNA – Three women who allegedly acted together to steal a five-year-old girl at Kwadaso in Kumasi, have been remanded into police custody by the Nkawie Circuit Court.

The pleas of Yaa Kyerewaa 23, Adjoa Gloria 28, both traders and Akosua Agyeiwaa 29, hairdresser, were not taken and they would make their next appearance in the Court on August 20, this year.

Prosecuting, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sylvanus D’almeida told the Court presided over by Mr Michael Johnson Abbey that on July 26 this year, the complainant, Christiana Amponsah, reported the theft of her daughter to the Suame police.

He said in the course of investigations, the police arrested Kyerewaa at Abrepo junction in Kumasi and she mentioned Gloria and one Mummy, who is on the run as her accomplices.

The prosecution said Gloria also mentioned Agyeiwaa as another accomplice and she was also arrested.

ASP D’almeida said the suspects admitted the offence in their cautioned statement and were charged before the court.

GNA