By Isaac Arkoh, GNA

Assin-Fosu (C/R), May 23, GNA - The Assin-Fosu Divisional Command of the Ghana Police Service on Tuesday arrested three suspected robbers during snap checks at Fosu for allegedly robbing a mining firm at Tarkwa in the Western Region.

They are Isaac Yeboah, 29, Kwabena Kumi, 27, Kwabena Oppong alias Fifty, 27 were travelling in Honda Taxi cab with registration number AS 2928-17 when there were arrested.

Items including laptops, cutter, cameras, mobile phones and an undisclosed amount of money were retrieved from the suspects.

Chief Superintendent, Henry Bacho, the Divisional Commander told the Ghana News Agency that the Police Patrol Team stopped the suspects for snap checks along the Fosu-Kumasi highway and arrested them after the search.

He said when questioned, they claimed they bought the items from Tarkwa Railways Area.

Mr Bacho said the Police later decoded one of the laptops and called the mobile contact of the owner who happened to be the proprietor of Ambet Company Limited who then confirmed that the items were stolen from his office on Tuesday night.

He said however that because the incident took place at Tarkwa, the case had been referred to the Police there for further interrogation and subsequent prosecution.

The Divisional Commander called on the public to assist the Police with timely and accurate information to help clamp down on criminals and wrong doers in the society.

