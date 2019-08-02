news, story, article

By Charles Tawiah, GNA

Nkawie, (Ash), Aug. 02, GNA – Three relatives have been granted a GHȼ10,000.00 bail each with two sureties each by the Nkawie Circuit Court over assault.

Fatao Abdul 23 and Hudu Yahya 24, both auto mechanics and Ramatu Amidu 34, farmer, allegedly conspired to attack and assaulted the victim, who is the father of Yahya’s girlfriend.

Ramatu pleaded not guilty while the other two accused persons pleaded guilty to the charge.

They will reappear before the Court presided over by Mr Michael Johnson Abbey, on August 20, this year.

Detective Inspector Anthony Acheampong told the Court that the complainant, Mr Stephen Asare, is the father of Yahya’s girlfriend and together with the accused persons, are residents of Kotokuom, in the Atwima-Mponua District.

He said the complainant who was aware of Yahya and her daughter’s relationship, had warned Yahya on countless times to stay away from his daughter.

Detective Inspector Acheampong said on April 01 this year, the complainant returned from farm and had information that his daughter was in the house of the accused persons.

He said the complainant went to the house to get his daughter whereby the accused persons attacked and injured him.

The prosecution said the complainant was rescued by some neighbours who rushed him to hospital and after he was discharged, he made a report to the Adiembra police, who arrested and charged the suspects with the offence.

GNA