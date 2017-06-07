By Hafsa Obeng, GNA Accra, June 7, GNA – Three additional suspects were on Wednesday remanded by an Accra Central District Court in connection with the murder of the late Major Mahama. The three, Kwame Tuffour, Evans Asare and Richmond Bio who were charged with conspiracy to commit murder and murder pleaded not guilty to the charges, before the court presided over by Mr Ebenezer Kweku Ansah.

By Hafsa Obeng, GNA

Accra, June 7, GNA – Three additional suspects were on Wednesday remanded by an Accra Central District Court in connection with the murder of the late Major Mahama.

The three, Kwame Tuffour, Evans Asare and Richmond Bio who were charged with conspiracy to commit murder and murder pleaded not guilty to the charges, before the court presided over by Mr Ebenezer Kweku Ansah.

Prosecuting Detective Inspector Simon Apiosornu, prayed the court to remand them into police custody to allow the police continue investigations and reconcile their docket to that of the 34 people earlier brought before it on Monday.

The case has since been adjourned to June 21.

The facts, as presented by Police Chief Inspector Apiosornu, are that Major Mahama was the Commander of a military detachment stationed at Diaso in the Upper Denkyira West District in the Central Region to check galamsey activities.

He said at 0800 hours on May 29, Major Mahama, wearing civilian clothes but with his sidearm, left his detachment base for a 20-kilometre jogging.

Detective Police Inspector Apiosornu said at 0925 hours, the military officer got to the outskirts of Denkyira Obuasi, where a number of women were selling foodstuffs by the roadside.

He said he stopped to interact with the women and even bought some snails, which he left with the women to keep for him to pick up on his return from the walk.

While he was taking out money from his pocket to pay for the snails, the woman from whom he had bought the snails and a few other women around saw Major Mahama’s sidearm tucked to his waist.

The prosecution said soon after he left the women, one of them telephoned the Assembly Member for Denkyira Obuasi to report what they had seen.

“Without verifying the information, the assembly member mobilised the said accused persons and others now at large to attack the military officer,’’ the prosecutor said.

The mob met Major Mahama near the Denkyira Obuasi cemetery and, without giving him the opportunity to explain and identify himself, “attacked him with implements such as clubs, cement blocks and machetes and killed him and burnt a portion of his body’’

GNA