By Joyce Danso, GNA



Accra, March 4, GNA - Three persons on Monday appeared before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly defrauding a businessman of GH¢ 42,000.00 under pretext of securing him a Sprinter bus on Tonaton.com

Opoku Ware aka Nana Kwame a driver, Samuel Adutwum a businessman and Mustapha Ibn Asminu have been charged with conspiracy to defraud and defrauding by false pretences.

Opoku Ware and Adutwum pleaded not guilty and the two have been admitted to bail in the sum of GH¢ 45,000.00 each with two sureties each. They are to report to the Police at Teshie every Monday pending the determination of the matter

Asminu was however absent in court because his counsel, Mr Andy Cudjoe Vortia informed the court that his client had boils over his body hence could not be in court.

Mr Vortia prayed for the bail for Opoku Ware and Adutwum saying in the interest of justice and fairness they should be admitted to bail.

According to Mr Vortia the two accused persons for the past four months have been on bail and were reporting to the Police.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Emmanuel Ohene Agyei however opposed the bail saying if granted bail the accused persons would hinder their investigations as the Police were closing in on a fourth accused person, an alleged Medical Officer at a hospital in Teshie who allegedly collected the GH¢ 42,000.00.

The court presided over by Mrs Harriet Jane Akweley Quaye declined to remand Opoku Ware and Adutwum and granted them bail.

It further directed Mr Vortia to produce Asminu at the next court sitting. The matter has been adjourned to April 17.

Prosecution said the complainant, Obeng Mensah is a businessman residing at Senya Breku.

He said Opoku Ware and Adutwum reside at Teshie camp two and three respectively whiles Asminu reside at Kokrobite.

The Prosecution said on October 26, last year, at about 1230 hours, Mr Mensah was in search of a Sprinter bus to buy and got in touch with Asminu and his team on Tonaton.com, a car selling website.

Chief Inspector Agyei said Asminu led the complainant to a garage of Opoku Ware and Adutwum at Teshie Tebibiano and the complainant selected an unregistered sprinter bus.

He said after inspecting the bus the complainant was asked to make payment to one female doctor at a hospital as they claimed she was the owner of the vehicle.

The Prosecution said Mr Mensah after payments went back to the Adutwum and showed him the receipts and documents.

He said Adutwum after inspecting the vehicle documents and receipt called Opoku Ware to bring the ignition key of the bus to the complainant.

He said Opoku Ware handed over to the ignition keys to the complainant in the presence of Adutwum and complainant drove the car away.

Prosecution said Opoku Ware and Adutwum subsequently chased the complainant and took the Sprinter Bus from him saying he had not paid for it.

Mr Benneh said during investigations, the Police tracked one of the phone numbers which Asminu and two other accused persons used to chat with the complainant on Tonaton.com and this led to the arrest of Asminu.

