Accra, June 24, GNA - An Accra circuit court has convicted three persons for diverting premix fuel meant for fishermen at Chorkor in Accra.

Benjamin Nii Quaye, Paul Dogba and Emmanuel Kubi, all pleaded guilty to conspiracy and discharging petroleum into a container (drums) instead of motorbike tanks.

However, the court presided over by Mr Emmanuel Essandoh deferred the sentence till Monday, June 25.

They have been remanded into police custody.

Police Chief Inspector Maxwell Oppong told the court that the convicts: Quaye, Dogba and Kubi are trader, driver and unemployed in that order.

He said Chief Inspector Alfred Quashie and General Sergeant Enoch Sarkodie Okyere are the prosecution witnesses and stationed at the James Town Police Station.

The Prosecution said on June 14, at about 1345 hrs, police received information that the convicts were conveying a quantity of premix fuel from Chorkor-James Town to Tema.

Police then laid surveillance and succeeded in arresting Dogba and Kubi on board a KIA Truck with the registration number GW 789 09.

When a search was conducted on the vehicle, it was found to contain 20 drums of premix fuel.

He said during investigations, it was revealed that Quashie, who was in charge of the premix fuel at Chorkor, meant for fishermen, arranged with Dogba and Kubi to send the substance away.

After investigation, they were charged and placed before the court.

