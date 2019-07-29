news, story, article

By Gifty Amofa/Elizabeth Yaa Brobbey, GNA

Accra, July 29, GNA - An Accra Circuit Court has granted a GHȼ 10,000.00 bail with two sureties to a teacher for allegedly causing harm to a lady.

Richard Diame, 23, denied the charge and would next appear in court on August 29.

Police Chief Inspector Gulliver Kwabena Tenkorang, told the Court presided over by Mrs Ruby Naa Aryeetey that Jennifer Hanson is a beautician and the complainant in the case, whilst the accused is a teacher and both reside in a family house at Pig Farm in Accra.

He said on May 10, this year, at about 0010 hours, the complainant returned from work and found out that the door to she and her brother’s room was locked so she called him, to open the door for her.

Chief Inspector Tenkorang said the accused who was then at the sitting room confronted Jennifer that she was letting in mosquitoes as well as disturbing him.

The Prosecution said this resulted in an argument which led to the accused pouncing on her and beating her until she started bleeding from her nose.

The Prosecution said the complainant then went to make formal complaint at the Kotobabi Police, where she was given a medical report form to attend hospital.

Chief Inspector Tenkorang said the complainant went to the Maamobi Hospital but was later referred to the 37 Military Hospital due to her condition.

He said a Computer Tomography (CT) Scan report indicated that she had a fractured nose and based on this report, Diame was arrested and after investigations, he was arraigned.

GNA