By Sumaiya Salifu Saeed, GNA

Ho, May 07, GNA - A Ho Circuit Court presided over by Madam Priscilla Dikro has sentenced a 34 year old taxi driver to eight months imprisonment for sexually assaulting two under-aged girls.

He was charged on two counts of indecent assault and two counts of causing harm and sentenced on his own plea.

Prosecuting, Sergeant Clever Ayayee, told the Court that the victims aged ten were class two and three pupils who lived with their guardian, the mother of the complainant and the accused, Atta Nutomi and his wife in the same house.

He said in November last year at about 2000 hours, the complainant went to have her bath when the accused took advantage of her absence and lured the victims into his taxi parked outside the house and inserted his finger into their vagina.

After the act, he gave one 20 pesewas and the other, 10 pesewas and warned them not to tell anyone.

The prosecutor said on January 29 this year, at about 1900 hours, the accused again invited both victims into his taxi parked at the compound of the house and asked them to remove their panties which they did.

He then sat in between them at the back seat and inserted his finger into their vagina in turns and warned them not to tell anyone.

Sergeant Ayayee said the following day, the class three victim could hardly walk well and was feeling pains in her vagina.

He said the complainant realising how bad the girl was walking, asked a witness to find out from the victim what was wrong with her, following which the girl narrated their ordeal.

The prosecution said when the class two victim was questioned, she corroborated the statement of her sister and added that the accused had inserted his finger into their private parts on several occasions in his taxi.

Sergeant Ayayee said a formal complaint was lodged with the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) in Ho and the victims were medically examined and a report on them subsequently submitted.

The medical report revealed that their hymen were broken and a few abrasions seen around their labia minora.

The accused was subsequently arrested and he admitted to the offense.

