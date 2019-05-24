news, story, article

By Edward Williams, GNA



Hohoe (V/R), May 24, GNA - A Hohoe Magistrate Court has fined Ernest Osei, a taxi driver, GH ¢ 240.00 for using an uninsured Hyundai Atos car with registration number GG 2786-16 for commercial purposes.

He was convicted on two counts of driving an uninsured car and with an expired road worthy certificate.

Osei who pleaded guilty, was convicted on his own plea and will serve one month imprisonment if he defaults in paying the fine.

Prosecuting, Police Inspector George Doe told the court presided over by Mr Peter Anongdare that on May 11, this year, at about 0840 hours, officers from the Hohoe Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD) were managing traffic at the Hohoe market junction where they stopped the taxi cab for inspection.

He said during the inspection the police found that the insurance and road worthy certificates had expired.

Inspector Doe said Ernest was then arrested and processed for court.

