By Charles Tawiah, GNA

Juaben (Ash), May 24, GNA – A 19-year-old student, who attacked and robbed a nurse of her handbag, inflicting knife wounds on her at Tikrom, near Ejisu, has been jailed 20 years by the Juaben Circuit Court.

Alex Donkor pleaded guilty and was convicted on his own plea by the Court presided over by Mr Yusif Osei Asibey.

Police Inspector Jesse Ashiagmor told the Court that the complainant was a nurse, who resides at Afrancho in Kumasi, while the convict lives at Tikrom.

She said on May 13 this year, at about 1900 hours, the complainant who had gone to Tikrom to visit her daughter was attacked at knife point by the convict.

She said he then took away her handbag which contained some items including mobile phones, cash and other valuables.

The Prosecution said the convict also inflicted several knife wounds on the complainant when she tried to resist the attack and bolted afterwards.

She said the complainant reported the matter to the Tikrom police where she was issued with a medical report form to attend hospital.

According to the prosecution said some members of the community who heard the screams of the complainant, gave the convict a hot chase and arrested him when they saw they saw him holding a lady’s handbag

She said those members of the public sent him to the hospital for the complainant to identify if the handbag was hers.

The prosecution said the complainant claimed ownership of the bag and identified the convict as the one who robbed her.

She said the convict was then sent back to the police station and after investigations charged.

