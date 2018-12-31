news, story, article

By Dennis Peprah, GNA



Sunyani, Dec. 31, GNA – A misunderstanding between two siblings over a “Christmas meal” at the weekend turned tragic, at Kyea a farming settlement, near Babator-kuma in the Kintampo Municipality of the Brong-Ahafo Region.

Kwame Mahamadu alias, “Yanta Reba”, an 18-year-old farmer shot and killed Amadu Yanga, his 80-year-old father and wounded Nechenma Amadu, 30, his elder brother.

Police have arrested the suspect, whilst the body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Kintampo Government Hospital mortuary for autopsy.

Chief Inspector Augustine Kingsley Oppong, the Brong-Ahafo Police Public Relations Officer confirming the story, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said the incident happened around 1900hours on Saturday December 29.

He said Amadu is also in critical condition receiving treatment at the same hospital, whilst the Police are continuing with their investigations.

The GNA gathered the suspect left for farm on that fateful day, and when he came back home, discovered that his elder brother has prepared a “Christmas meal”, but the family did not reserve some for him.

A misunderstanding, ensued between the two brothers, and in the course of the melee Mahamadu pulled a single barrel gun, shot and killed his father, who attempted to separate them and also fired at his elder brother.

GNA