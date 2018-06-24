By Joyce Danso, GNA Accra June 24, GNA - A self-acclaimed football coach has been remanded into police custody for allegedly sodomising a ten year old boy at Madina. Abdul Rahman, 34, is said have given the victim GHC 5 cedis after engaging in the act. Charged with defilement, Rahman has pleaded not guilty. The court presided over by Mrs Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku declined bail after consider

By Joyce Danso, GNA

Accra June 24, GNA - A self-acclaimed football coach has been remanded into police custody for allegedly sodomising a ten year old boy at Madina.

Abdul Rahman, 34, is said have given the victim GHC 5 cedis after engaging in the act.

Charged with defilement, Rahman has pleaded not guilty.

The court presided over by Mrs Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku declined bail after considering arguments of both prosecution and defence.

The court held that it was not inclined to grant bail based on the authority of Section 96 of Act 30.

Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire opposed to bail saying the matter was under investigations and accused resides in a kiosk.

Mr George Amoah, who acted as a friend of the court, prayed the court to admit Rahman to bail because he has a fixed place of abode and would appear before the court when needed.

He said there were some persons who have lived in a kiosk for the past 22 years and made their families.

Rahman is expected to reappear on July 4.

The facts as presented by Chief Inspector Atimbire are that the complainant is a trader residing at Madina and the accused has an undisclosed children football team in Madina.

Prosecution said on June 18, this year, Rahman saw the victim returning from school and he called him.

He said Rahman instructed the victim to go and change his school uniform and come and see him in his kiosk.

Prosecution said the victim was sent on an errand by the complaint and when he passed by Rahman place and he asked him to buy him sachet water.

When the victim returned with the water, he gave to the accused who was then in his kiosk; he then pulled the victim in, undressed him and had anal sex with him.

After the act, he gave the victim GH¢5.

Prosecution said the victim who went home in tears, informed his mother who also went to confront the accused person but Rahman denied the offence.

With the help of some neighbours, Rahman was brought to the Police Station and a report was made to the Madina Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU). A police medical report form was issued to the complainant to seek treatment at the hospital. The complainant is yet to return the medical form and case was still under investigations, Prosecution said.

GNA