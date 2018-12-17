By Joyce Danso, GNA Accra, Dec. 17, GNA - A 22-year-old security man has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly defiling a 16 year old autistic patient at Adenta Commandos in Accra. Isaac Nana Yeboah charged with defilement pleaded not guilty. The court presided over by Mrs Ruby Adjeley Quaison admitted Yeboah to bail in the sum of GH¢30,000.00 with two sureties. The court furth

By Joyce Danso, GNA



Accra, Dec. 17, GNA - A 22-year-old security man has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly defiling a 16 year old autistic patient at Adenta Commandos in Accra.

Isaac Nana Yeboah charged with defilement pleaded not guilty.

The court presided over by Mrs Ruby Adjeley Quaison admitted Yeboah to bail in the sum of GH¢30,000.00 with two sureties.

The court further ordered Yeboah to provide valid photo Identity card and the case investigator was ordered to verify the occupation and residential addresses of the sureties at hand.

He is expected to reappear on December 27.

Sergeant Opoku Aniagyei said the complainant is the owner of a school name withheld and resides at Adjiriganor while the victim is a student.

Sergeant Aniagyei said accused person works at the complainant’s school which has a house attached.

Prosecution said in the month of October this year, Yeboah told Richard Sarfo, a witness in the case to call the victim, who is suffering from autism to come to the administration block of the school.

When the victim got there, prosecution said the accused proposed to her but she declined. Yeboah then held the neck of the victim and started kissing her.

Prosecution said Yeboah lured the victim into a room of the school’s administrative block, placed her on a table and had sex with her.

A report was made to the Police at East Legon Police and a medical report form was issued to her but on December 6, this year the matter was transferred to the Domestic Violence and Victim’s Support Unit at Adenta.

GNA