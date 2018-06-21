By Joyce Danso, GNA Accra June 21, GNA - An Accra Circuit Court has remanded into lawful custody a scrap dealer for allegedly having sex with a 16-year old mentally challenged at Atico, near Bubuashie. Tofik Salifu is said to have sneaked into the victim’s kiosk at about 0330 hours and defiled her. Charged with defilement, Salifu has pleaded not guilty. He is expected to appear before the co

Accra June 21, GNA - An Accra Circuit Court has remanded into lawful custody a scrap dealer for allegedly having sex with a 16-year old mentally challenged at Atico, near Bubuashie.

Tofik Salifu is said to have sneaked into the victim’s kiosk at about 0330 hours and defiled her.

Charged with defilement, Salifu has pleaded not guilty.

He is expected to appear before the court presided over by Mrs Abena Oppong Adjin Doku on July 3.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Judith B. Asante, narrated that, the complainant is a trader residing at Atico, near Bubuashie.

Prosecution said the victim, who has a four year old child is an imbecile, and resides in a kiosk near her grandmother’s house.

The accused, who is also a school dropout, resides at Bubuashie.

On June 17, this year, at about 0330 hours, when the victim was asleep, the accused person sneaked into her kiosk and had sex with her.

Prosecution said during the act the victim woke up and screamed for help.

Luck eluded Salifu when he was nabbed and escorted to the Police station.

Prosecution said Salifu in his caution statement admitted the offence.

