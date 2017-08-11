By Samuel Akumatey, GNA Ho, Aug. 11, GNA - Cephas Quame Nfodzo, 29, a salesperson, has appeared before a Ho Circuit Court presided over by Madam Priscilla Dikro for stealing goods worth GH¢85,289.88, from Dzialet Stores in located in Ho. The facts of the case states that the complainant, Mr Franklin Kwaku Gedzia, the Director of Dzialet Stores engaged Nfodzo as sales manager of the Aflao br

Ho, Aug. 11, GNA - Cephas Quame Nfodzo, 29, a salesperson, has appeared before a Ho Circuit Court presided over by Madam Priscilla Dikro for stealing goods worth GH¢85,289.88, from Dzialet Stores in located in Ho.

The facts of the case states that the complainant, Mr Franklin Kwaku Gedzia, the Director of Dzialet Stores engaged Nfodzo as sales manager of the Aflao branch of the Company on January 8, 2017.

The court heard that an internal audit conducted on June 21, 2017 at the Aflao store revealed that goods worth GH¢85,289.88 could not be accounted for.

The court was told that Nfodzo was immediately apprehended and handed over to the police and during investigations he confirmed the missing amount of money as stated by the complainant.

The accused claimed he used GH¢55,000 on a “fraudulent foreign travelling transaction” and on his education.

He, however, failed to account for the remainder of the money.

